Houghton, MI

Houghton certified as Redevelopment Ready Community

Daily Mining Gazette
 14 days ago

HOUGHTON — After a two-year process, Houghton beame the latest city to be awarded the state’s Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification. Houghton is one of 58 Michigan communities to earn the designation, given by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC). To be certified, the MEDC said, communities must “integrate transparency, predictability, and efficiency into economic development practices.” By streamlining processes and removing barriers to development, the city encourages investment, MEDC said.

