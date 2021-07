La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have released the names of the victims of a triple homicide in the La Crosse area. Two of the victims did not have a permanent address but had been living in and around the La Crosse area. They were identified as 24-year-old Peng Lor and 24-year-old Nemo Lang. The third victim previously had an address in Sparta Wisconsin but had also been frequently living in the La Crosse area. He was identified as 23-year-old Trevor Maloney.