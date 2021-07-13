Cancel
AISN Awarded GENEDGE Alliance Contract for Cybersecurity Services

 11 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. AIS Network, a leading IT and cybersecurity provider to the Commonwealth of Virginia and private sector businesses, has been awarded a contract with the GENEDGE Alliance to make available a full suite of cybersecurity services to more than 200 small and mid-sized manufacturers in the Virginia Defense Industrial Base.

