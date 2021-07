Despite pleas from the city of St. Petersburg, environmentalists and activists, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Wednesday and again refused to declare a state of emergency for Tampa Bay's ongoing red tide.Why it matters: DeSantis said his office is committed to working with the community to fight the red tide, but argued that a state of emergency would hurt businesses by sending the message that "Florida has problems." He pointed to programs he already set up and funded to attack red tide, including reactivating the Red Tide Task Force and setting aside funds specifically for red tide in the...