Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Elite Substance Treatment Residence Re-Brands as The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

Elite Substance Treatment Residence Re-Brands as The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center. The ultra-luxury substance use recovery facility previously known as Beach House Treatment Malibu is changing its name to The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center. The name change is the centerpiece of a multi-phase branding campaign now beginning its extensive launch.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstinence#Signage#Alcohol#Msw#Navazon#Ims#Tibetan#Continuum Of Care#Alumni Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Meditation
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Malibu TMJ Changes Practice Name to Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center

MALIBU, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Widely known as one of the most talented and committed doctors in his field, Dr. Bob Perkins has spent more than 20 years implementing advanced dental and oral treatments. As a specialist in jaw pain and disorders, Dr. Perkins treats patients at his Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center clinics in West/Hollywood Los Angeles, CA, Malibu, CA, and New York, NY. With careful attention to TMJ-related symptoms, Dr. Perkins is able to determine the root cause of the problem and offer effective treatment options for relief.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

Dr. Mel Pohl to Lead The Point Malibu Chronic Pain Recovery Program

MALIBU, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center, an ultra-luxury addiction treatment facility on the sands of Malibu, California, has named Dr. Mel Pohl as Senior Medical Consultant to its Pain Recovery Program. Dr. Mel, formerly the Chief Medical Officer for the Las Vegas Recovery Center, is highly respected for his signature work treating the underlying causes of chronic pain, especially for those with co-occurring disorders.
Malibu, CASanta Monica Daily Press

City of Malibu Welcomes Seniors Back to the Senior Center

Malibu’s Senior Center is open for general drop-in use. “The Senior Center at Malibu City Hall is a vital hub where elders in our community can socialize, stay in touch with the community and stay active, healthy and engaged,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. The Senior Center is open for general...
Pasco, WAyaktrinews.com

Resource center helps people struggling with substances pave road to recovery

PASCO, Wash. — Resource and support centers for mental health, substance abuse, and addiction are more important than ever coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose deaths hit a record high in 2020. More than 93,000 people died from overdosing, an almost 30% increase from the deaths projected in 2019.
Alabama Statealabama.gov

National Certification Achieved for Substance Use Disorder Recovery Residences in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) in partnership with the non-profit organization, Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences (AARR) encourages safe and healthy homes as a prerequisite for recovery. AARR helps individuals with substance use disorders, offering residential settings that emphasize the development of mutual support and skills for people in recovery which enable them to lead sober, productive lives in communities.
Portland, ORDaily Journal of Commerce

BUILDING BLOCKS: Fora Health Treatment & Recovery Addition Treatment Center

PROJECT: Fora Health Treatment & Recovery Addition Treatment Center. LOCATION: 10230 S.E. Cherry Blossom Drive, Portland. OWNER: De Paul Treatment Centers (soon to be Fora Health) DEVELOPER: Edlen & Co. ARCHITECT: Holst Architecture. ENGINEER: Sazan Group. CONTRACTOR: R&H Construction. OTHER TEAM MEMBERS: Apex Real Estate Partners, Heritage Bank, United Fund...
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Dr. Zarzycki Explores New Treatment for ACL Recovery Through National Grant

After Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery, athletes may struggle to return to their previous optimal level of performance, even after physical therapy. Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy Dr. Ryan Zarzycki believes the key to unlocking ACL recovery could be in the nervous system rather than musculoskeletal system. Through a...
Asheville, NCpewtrusts.org

Western North Carolina Initiative Integrates Obstetric and Gynecological Care With Substance Use Treatment

State and local leaders can better invest in evidence-based programs to address opioid use disorder (OUD) when they understand how to most effectively prevent overdose deaths, provide treatment, and ensure that communities have the resources they need. Amid an ongoing national opioid overdose crisis made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, many community initiatives are working to limit overdoses and save lives.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center Operations Extended

Residents of SWLA still need help recovering from Hurricane Laura ten months after landfall, so the Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center has extended its operation dates in Lake Charles. The Recovery Service Center houses agencies like FEMA, US Small Business Administration, and more to help the residents of SWLA recover...
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

Residents asked to provide input on local recovery plan

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Local residents are invited to a series of neighborhood meetings to provide input as Clark County formulates a Local Recovery Plan that seeks to achieve lasting, measurable community improvements. The first neighborhood-based meeting will be hosted by Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom (District E) &...
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Ethema Closes On Multi-Million Dollar Treatment Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the majority interest in the multi-million dollar Evernia Health Center LLC ("ARIA") which operates the ARIA addiction treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida closed effective July 1, 2021. The new licenses required to be issued by the Department of Children and Families of Florida when there is an ownership change in an addiction treatment center operator, were received by ARIA on June 30, 2021 for all five levels of addiction treatment care that ARIA provides. The Company now owns 75% of the common shares of American Treatment Holdings, Inc. ("ATI") which owns 100% of the interest in Evernia Health Center, LLC. The Vendor retains 25% of the shares of ATI. In addition to advances in the form of an operating loan that the Company had advanced to ARIA as part of the consideration, the Company also issued to the Vendor 100,000,000 shares of Ethema common stock and agreed to pay the vendor $50,000.00 in cash. The cash portion has been partly paid and the balance is expected to be paid within the coming month. ARIA will generate approximately $1.8 million in revenue for the second half of 2021 based on current run rates. The Company will be looking to expand revenues for ARIA through expansion of the current facilities.
Kentucky StateWUKY

KY Recovery Center Awarded $200K Grant

Officials say a western Kentucky center that helps men recover from alcohol and drug addiction has received a $200,000 grant, A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said the funding from the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act program will help the CenterPoint Recovery Center continue providing residential treatment in McCracken County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy