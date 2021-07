While the past couple of years have been tough on everyone due to the pandemic, life sometimes has a habit of knocking you down when you least expect it. Getting back up on your own is tough — even the strongest of us have trouble with it. Even if no major tragedy has happened to you, anxiety and depression (along with a bevy of other mental health issues) can creep in. Most people have experienced some form of burnout from work, and don’t know how to deal with it.