UNICEF Signs Supply Agreement For Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics ("SQI") and AZOVA Inc., creator of the world's most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management, today announced the signing of an agreement that subject to an approval by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will allow AZOVA to sell and distribute SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test to its customer base of airlines, wholesale clubs, retail pharmacies, grocery chains, US state and international governments, school districts and universities, and consumers where the test is authorized for distribution through AZOVA's state-of-the-art online digital health platform.