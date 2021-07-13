Cancel
Public Health

UNICEF Signs Supply Agreement For Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

unicefusa.org
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (July 13, 2021) – UNICEF and Sinopharm have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of the BBIBP-CorV inactivated virus vaccine against COVID-19 on behalf of the COVAX Facility. Through the agreement, UNICEF will have access to up to 120 million doses of the vaccine by the end...

www.unicefusa.org

