Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The best bets to make for the MLB All-Star Game tonight

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's going on everybody? It's Chris Bengel here and I'll be filling in for my colleague Tom Fornelli. The Home Run Derby sure turned in some impressive fireworks on Monday night with Pete Alonso taking home his second consecutive title in the event. My biggest takeaway from the event? Shohei Ohtani is actually human.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#All Star Games#Sports Betting#The Home Run Derby#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
mypanhandle.com

MLB All-Star Game uniforms not drawing All-Star reviews

DENVER (AP) — Fashion forward? Maybe more like fashion faux pas. The fans on social media weren’t exactly raving about the new All-Star jerseys that were on display Tuesday night. No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the Cardinals at Coors Field, no sweet script for the Dodgers. No brown pinstripes on...
NFLmensjournal.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game: What to Watch as Baseball’s Best Players Compete in Denver

Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game is Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. EDT) at Denver’s Coors Field. The game figures to be a great time for a few reasons, not the least of which is the sense of renewal it will bring. There was no Midsummer Classic in 2020, and baseball’s best players gathering on the same field will be a welcome return to normal.
UEFACBS Sports

The best bets to make for MLB's Home Run Derby

What's up, everybody? Tyler Sullivan here and I'll be filling in for our pal Tom Fornelli today in what is set to be one of the slower days on the sports calendar that we've seen in quite some time. I guess this was bound to happen after all the jam-packed action we've received over the last few weeks, especially this past weekend.
MLBfoxla.com

MLB All-Star Game: Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes 2-way history

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani was the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will lead off, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way...
MLBPosted by
Forbes

MLB All-Star Game Odds: Shohei Ohtani Leads Popular HR Derby Betting

Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver is just the start of baseball’s big event. The National League is a slight favorite from -110 to -120 depending which sportsbook or online app you place your bet. The total over/under scoring is set at 11 runs in the thin air and altitude at Coors Field. In the 1998 All-Star Game at Coors Field, the American League team won 13-8.
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Ohtani makes history; deGrom, Altuve among players skipping game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. MLB unveiled the full rosters for the game on July 4, and injury replacements were made prior to the All-Star break. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as a hitter and pitcher to the Midsummer Classic. Ohtani will start as DH in an American League lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge. In the National League, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will be joined by Freddie Freeman and others in the starting lineup.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Peyton Mannning, Shohei Ohtani Went Viral Before All-Star Game

Ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, former NFL great Peyton Manning and MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani exchanged pleasantries. Ohtani, of course, has taken the baseball world by storm, thanks to his abilities as a two-way player. He competed in Monday night’s Home Run Derby before batting leadoff for the AL team Tuesday night. Oh, and he also got the start at pitcher just a half inning later.
MLBclesportstalk.com

Analysis: Stephen A. Smith & Ohtani

I’ve never been a fan of Stephen A. Smith. After his most recent comments about Shohei Ohtani, I thought they didn’t improve his standing amongst his haters. “The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box office appeal,” Smith said during the July 10 episode of First Take.
MLBfantasypros.com

Week 17 Quick Grades (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 17 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. The unofficial “second half” (post-All-Star break period) is underway, and we’re already starting to see players moved ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. Rich Hill is now a Met, Nelson Cruz is a Ray, and tons of other notable players such as Max Scherzer, Trevor Story, Joey Gallo, everyone on the Cubs, and many more continue to pop up in trade rumors. But you’re here for the Grades, so let’s get to it.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
CBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy