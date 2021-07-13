Cancel
Perris, CA

Pace Rush Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway Postponed Until 2022

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 11 days ago
The Pace RUSH Sprint Car Series scheduled to launch in the West Coast Region at Perris Auto Speedway on July 17, 2021, has been postponed until the 2022 racing season. Both RUSH Directors and the Perris Auto Speedway were anticipating a successful launch of the series from their announcement on March 24, 2021. With the impacts of coming out of the pandemic and vendor supply issues, the Series will have to wait until next year according to Don Kazarian the longtime promoter at the Perris Auto Speedway.

