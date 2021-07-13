Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Seneca County in central New York Northeastern Schuyler County in central New York Southeastern Yates County in central New York Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reading Center, or near Watkins Glen, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hector, Starkey, Covert, Watkins Glen, Trumansburg, Montour Falls, Ovid, Interlaken, Burdett and Lodi. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH