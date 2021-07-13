Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forest, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing widespread wind damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Forest; Mercer; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northern Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Forest County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugarcreek, or near Franklin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Oil City... Franklin Sugarcreek... Hasson Heights Polk... Rouseville Cooperstown... Woodland Heights Pleasantville... Utica New Lebanon... Oil Creek State Park HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH