Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Five Can’t-Miss Things to See and Do When Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway This Weekend

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 11 days ago

Halfway through the 2021 NASCAR season, there’s no shortage of intriguing storylines to watch heading into this weekend’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), but the fun isn’t limited to the on-track action. From taking in the white-knuckled racing from an all-new viewing area to turning laps on the 1.058-mile track before NASCAR’s best battle for the checkered flag, there’s so much in store for fans returning to “The Magic Mile” to make their weekend an experience to remember.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Ryan Preece
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Casino#Rock Point#The Track Bar#Q A#Roush#Nxs#Ncs#Nbcsn#Nwmt#The Ambetter#Instagram#Nhms Com Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation?

NASCAR is on a rare two-week break while NBC broadcasts this year’s Olympic games. And nobody is enjoying the vacation time more than Kyle Busch. Kyle is taking the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends down in the Bahamas. So far we’ve already got videos of Kyle twerking to “Pretty Fly For a White Guy.” Things I didn’t expect to see today: -Kyle Busch twerking -Kyle Busch twerking to The Offspring pic.twitter.com/3Vr6OhxjUU — jules☀️ (@jul13_48) July 21, […] The post Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR’s biggest ‘secret’ for 2022 can finally be announced

The biggest “secret” of NASCAR silly season is all but official, with all the pieces in place. Now we just wait for the confirmation. If it wasn’t a done deal already, it certainly is now. Now all we have to do is wait for Brad Keselowski to be confirmed as not only a driver but a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing — actually, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing — for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsPioneer Press

Richard Petty’s grandson racing at Elko Speedway on Saturday, and he’s out to win

Thad Moffitt knew he was going to start racing at age 8, after a day at the Daytona 500 with his grandfather, Richard Petty. Petty, the winningest driver in NASCAR history with 200 victories, had retired from his racing career by then, but his team — Richard Petty Motorsports — saw a strong showing in Florida. After the race, Petty and Moffit walked out to pit row, where Moffitt had an epiphany.
Motorsportswpsdlocal6.com

Jordan's first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - Bubba Wallace has struggled to find success driving for Michael Jordan. Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin formed the 23X1 Racing team with Wallace as the driver. Wallace has led three laps since late April and needs a win over the next four races to earn...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott issued major penalty after New Hampshire

Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team have been issued a major penalty following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott scored 32 points in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with finishes of third and sixth place in the first two stages and an 18th place finish in the race.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

NASCAR issued a series of penalties to the Nos. 9 and 48 teams Thursday after discovering Hendrick used a sealed engine from the No. 9 Chevrolet of Chase Elliott in Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend. According to the Cup Series rulebook, “When the...
MotorsportsAOL Corp

NASCAR World Reacts To Today’s Shocking Result

Few Sundays this NASCAR season, if any, have been as shocking as the one we just had. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 just wrapped up on Sunday evening. Aric Almirola, 37, took home the checkered flag in stunning fashion. Almirola crossed the finish line first in the shortened race, which...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Aric Almirola could still miss the playoffs

Aric Almirola may have won for the first time in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, but he isn’t officially locked into the playoffs yet. One of the first things that was said after Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola pulled off a shocking victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was that he was going playoff racing for the fourth time in four seasons behind the wheel of the #10 Ford.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Corvette Drivers Have Love-Hate Relationship Racing Each Other

It’s always advantageous to have fast teammates. But when those teammates are your competition, the dynamic becomes more complicated. Take the situation at Corvette Racing. The team’s two entries and four drivers are again fighting for the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class championship in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and, per usual, the fight is close and intense.
MotorsportsBusiness Wire

Special Paint Scheme for Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Reser’s Toyota at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reser’s Fine Foods is debuting a new paint scheme for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race fans will notice a major departure from their traditional red and black racing look. Martin Truex Jr.’s No.19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry will showcase a #LetsPicnic themed car just in time for a big season of summer picnics.
MotorsportsThe Ledger

Few pit stops remain until NASCAR playoffs

We are in the stretch run now, the final six races to determine who gets in NASCAR's convoluted, absurd playoff system which was put together mainly to try and make it more like football in particular, and the other team sports in general. Never mind that the biggest similarity between...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer New Hampshire Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, site of a pair of career breakthrough wins by the 23-year-old driver from Ladera Ranch, California, for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Custer scored a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win there as a 15-year-old in 2013, then followed it up with a record-setting NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in 2014.
Darlington, SCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Darlington Raceway & the South Carolina Education Lottery Partner on Presenting Sponsorship of Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend Presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery

Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery announce a partnership on the presenting rights to the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5. The official name of the fall race weekend will be the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

“It’s Going to be Lit:” Keselowski Says Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Could Preview Championship Battle at Season’s End

Why is Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) such a big deal? For some it’s the Loudon the Lobster trophy presented to the winner in victory lane. For others, it’s a potential ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. But defending race winner Brad Keselowski said Sunday’s race could be a preview of the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the 2021 Cup Series champion will be crowned.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

Suárez may be frustrated with the results, but not with his Trackhouse Racing team who he says continues to bring fast Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack. New Hampshire might be the place his luck turns around. He's scored top-10 finishes in two of his five Cup races and Suárez owns two starts at Loudon in the Xfinity Series starting and finishing in the top-five each time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy