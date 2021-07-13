Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for July 13, 2021

By Staten Island Advance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charlie “Carmelo” Martino, 85, who had a 50+ year career as an auto mechanic that included stints as Deputy Director for the NYC Department of Transportation and Fleet Administrator at NYC Board of Education where he was responsible for overseeing the maintenance and repair of every vehicle, died July 10, 2021.

