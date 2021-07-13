Moon jellies washing up along Central Coast shoreline

ELEGANTLY ETHEREAL ILLUMINATION? A beautiful bulb, a zazzy tube of neon, or a vintage gaslamp all have a way of making anyone out for an evening stroll pause for a magical moment. For a light shining in the night can be something sublime, with color, shape, size, and other elements lending loveliness. But what if there was a pretty place sporting a multitude of lights dotting the hills near a winery, an outside artwork created by a world-renowned artist? Then you would likely be talking about "Sensorio," the highly visual sensation that has caught the fancy of people calling upon Paso Robles over the last several months. Artist Bruce Munro's large-scale, landscape-filling installation is indeed a nighttime treat, a spectacle that must be viewed after the sun has had its daily run. It's proven to be popular, which is no surprise as people seek out gentle whimsy, splendid sights, and uplifting moments, and a new extension has just been announced.