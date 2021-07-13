Cancel
Astronomy

Moon jellies washing up along Central Coast shoreline

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall, translucent blobs are washing up along the Pismo Beach shoreline, and they may start showing up along the coast up to Monterey soon. The clear, dinner-plate sized drifters of the sea — moon jellies — have arrived along the coastline. Wyatt Patry, Senior Aquarist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said this happens every year, but usually around June. So this year, the swarm of moon jellies are a bit late.

