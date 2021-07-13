NBA insider gives big update on Lakers chances of trading for Ben Simmons
For Los Angeles Lakers fans hoping the team will trade for Ben Simmons this summer, NBA insider Marc Stein has come out and said it won’t be happening. Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, trade rumors have been flying all over the place for Ben Simmons. He had a rough postseason and countless fans are calling for him to leave town. Could a move to LA be on the way?fansided.com
