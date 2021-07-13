Second Sangamon County COVID Death In Two Days Reported
Sangamon County is reporting the second death in two days from COVID-19, after going nearly two months with no local fatalities from the virus. County health officials say a man in his 80s died over the weekend, just days after testing positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the county reported the death of a man in his 70s from the virus. Prior to that, there had not been a death of a county resident linked to COVID since early May.www.wnns.com
