Leading North American Building Supply Manufacturer to Open New Facility in Bucks County

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QUAKERTOWN, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain and a manufacturer of building products including roofing, siding, fencing, and decking, will open a new manufacturing facility in Quakertown, Bucks County, creating 45 new full-time jobs over the next three years, and retaining 533 current positions across the CertainTeed business units within the state.

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

