Leading North American Building Supply Manufacturer to Open New Facility in Bucks County
QUAKERTOWN, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain and a manufacturer of building products including roofing, siding, fencing, and decking, will open a new manufacturing facility in Quakertown, Bucks County, creating 45 new full-time jobs over the next three years, and retaining 533 current positions across the CertainTeed business units within the state.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0