The Best Outdoor Dining Sets For Parties, Picnics, and Backyard Hangs

By Bryan Kim
theinfatuation.com
 14 days ago

Plates, bowls, and serving platters for when you want to eat outside. The number one rule of outdoor dining is: avoid breakable stuff. And that applies to everything from picnics and backyard parties to tailgates and camping trips. People tend to be clumsy when eating outside, and the last thing you want to do is drop a plate and leave a ton of stoneware shards that your friends (or animal friends) might step on. Also, it’s pain to replace nice plates. So if you’re looking for a dinnerware set that you can take on the go, here’s a list of highly portable options.

