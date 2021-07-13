Cancel
Detroit, MI

Motor City Brewing Works opens second location on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

Detroit Free Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotor City Brewing Works, known for its popular Ghettoblaster Ale, opened a second Detroit location on Tuesday on the Avenue of Fashion on Livernois. John Linardos, founder and CEO/president , said the new taproom at 19350 Livernois has been in the works since 2018. Once a second retail operation was decided upon, Linardos began looking at other communities "thin on microbreweries" outside of Detroit, including Downriver.

