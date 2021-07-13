Motor City Brewing Works opens second location on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

Motor City Brewing Works, known for its popular Ghettoblaster Ale, opened a second Detroit location on Tuesday on the Avenue of Fashion on Livernois. John Linardos, founder and CEO/president , said the new taproom at 19350 Livernois has been in the works since 2018. Once a second retail operation was decided upon, Linardos began looking at other communities "thin on microbreweries" outside of Detroit, including Downriver.