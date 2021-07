The Milwaukee Brewers took the bold step of naming three young, unproven hurlers to their Opening Day starting rotation in 2019 — Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and Freddy Peralta. Things didn’t exactly work out well with that decision at the time, but now three seasons later, each member of that trio can claim the title of “MLB All-Star.” Woodruff and Burnes were both named when the rosters were initially announced, but the way Woody’s schedule lines up, he won’t available to appear in the Midsummer Classic. So last night, Peralta was named to replace him.