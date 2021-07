Let the countdown officially begin! The ACC Kickoff began in Charlotte as we get closer and closer to September 4th when Miami and Alabama will meet in Atlanta to begin the 2021 season. Joe Rose and Joe Zagacki are in Charlotte and had a packed show filled with Canes talk. Head Coach Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King, Bubba Bolden, and Mike Harley all joined the show this morning. You can listen to all of the interviews above and make sure to tune in tomorrow for day 2 of the Orange Bowl Radio Tour for more interviews from the ACC.