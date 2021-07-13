Cancel
Texas State

Texas Abortion Providers Sue To Block Latest Ban On The Procedure

Cover picture for the articleA group of abortion providers in Texas announced Tuesday that they filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state ban on abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Earlier this year state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 8, which prohibits Texans from getting an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Experts say that could be as early as six weeks, which is before many women even know they are pregnant.

