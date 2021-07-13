Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Sebastian Kehl comments on Erling Haaland exit rumours

By Tushar Bahl
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Erling Haaland is being linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing him. Sebastian Kehl has now commented on the rumours. Chelsea are keen to sign Erling Haaland this summer, and reports in England claim that they are preparing a bid worth 175 million euros to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve. The BVB bosses have been adamant that Haaland will not leave this summer, and Sebastian Kehl has now reiterated that stance.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

114K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kehl
Person
Noni Madueke
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Donyell Malen
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Borussia Dortmund#Bvb#Norwegian#The Black And Yellows#Dfb Pokal#Psv Eindhoven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea see opening Haaland bid rejected

Chelsea see opening Haaland bid rejected (Sky Germany) Real see Salah as Mbappe alternative (Fichajes) Haaland could be prised from Dortmund for £150m (talkSPORT) Chelsea offer Abraham swap in Haaland talks (Mirror) Napoli eager to bring in Emerson. Napoli are eager to bring in Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri - according...
Socceramericanpeoplenews.com

Tuchel makes Erling Haaland a transfer priority

Chelsea’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland has been well documented, with the Bundesliga outfit’s resistance to an early exit for their star man equally well-known. According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Thomas Tuchel has not given up on the prospect of a potential move for the Norway...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

The part that AC Milan could play in helping Chelsea to secure Erling Haaland

The race to sign one of world football’s hottest striking properties, Erling Haaland, is certainly heating up. Chelsea appear determined to get their man, and with money seemingly no object for the west Londoners, that puts them in a stronger position than the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, who have all been linked with the player.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Roman Abramovich Ready to Fund 'Serious' Summer Move for Erling Haaland

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to back Thomas Tuchel by trying to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports. Tuchel is looking to bolster his attacking line with a new centre-forward in the summer window and Haaland is believed to be the number one target. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been looked at as possible alternatives but the Norwegian is the primary candidate for the Blues.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with Blues bosses believed to be preparing a massive bid for the 20-year-old. The Daily Star, citing a report from former Norway striker Jan Age Fjortoft, says Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Haaland which is big enough to bring Borussia Dortmund to the table. The German club are reluctant to let him go, but would give serious thought to an offer in the region of £150m, which would be a Premier League transfer record if a deal were to be completed.
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, the club confirmed on Friday. Borussia Dortmund had previously confirmed the agreement, stating on July 1 that the transfer fee is "fixed" at €85 million ($99.98m). United also confirmed that the deal had been initially agreed to, subject to a medical after England's participation at Euro 2020.
SoccerYardbarker

Erling Haaland ‘I am speechless’ at the Racist Abuse says Erling Haaland

I don’t think anyone understands the racism that the three England players, Rashford, Sancho and Saka are receiving for missing the penalties as if the colour of their skin has anything to do with anything! One of the hottest prospects in the game Erling Haaland is also puzzled by it and took to his twitter to show his dismay. Haaland was teammates with Jadon Sancho while the young English man played with Borussia Dortmund of course.
SoccerTribal Football

​BVB chief Kehl reiterates stance on Chelsea, Man City target Haaland

Borussia Dortmund's incoming sporting director Sebastian Kehl says the club have no intention of selling Erling Haaland. The Norway striker is a key target for clubs around Europe, including Chelsea and Manchester City. However, Dortmund recently sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a mega fee and may not be...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

PSV technical director comments on Donyell Malen rumours

Donyell Malen is being heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund. Now PSV Eindhoven technical director John de Jong has given an update on his future. It was reported by SportBILD earlier on Wednesday that Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement on personal terms with Donyell Malen. The report added that BVB and PSV Eindhoven are only five million euros apart in their valuation of the Netherlands international.

Comments / 0

Community Policy