Sebastian Kehl comments on Erling Haaland exit rumours
Erling Haaland is being linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing him. Sebastian Kehl has now commented on the rumours. Chelsea are keen to sign Erling Haaland this summer, and reports in England claim that they are preparing a bid worth 175 million euros to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve. The BVB bosses have been adamant that Haaland will not leave this summer, and Sebastian Kehl has now reiterated that stance.bvbbuzz.com
