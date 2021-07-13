Tennessee Volunteers: Season Preview, Week 1 Lines, and Futures

The Tennessee Volunteers had a dismal season in 2020, finishing just 3-7 in their all-SEC schedule. That record was only good enough to place them above 2-8 South Carolina and 0-9 Vanderbilt in the SEC East. Volunteers fans who can’t wait to get the taste of last year’s season out of their mouth won’t have to wait much longer. And, at worst, if the Volunteers can’t improve on last year’s mark, you’ll be able to bet on the Vols (or against them) every step of the way. Here is a quick overview of how the Vols are expected to fare this season, some key season matchups that you can bet on right now, and some futures props to keep things interesting all season long.