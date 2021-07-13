Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee Volunteers: Season Preview, Week 1 Lines, and Futures

By James Mason
rockytopinsider.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Volunteers had a dismal season in 2020, finishing just 3-7 in their all-SEC schedule. That record was only good enough to place them above 2-8 South Carolina and 0-9 Vanderbilt in the SEC East. Volunteers fans who can’t wait to get the taste of last year’s season out of their mouth won’t have to wait much longer. And, at worst, if the Volunteers can’t improve on last year’s mark, you’ll be able to bet on the Vols (or against them) every step of the way. Here is a quick overview of how the Vols are expected to fare this season, some key season matchups that you can bet on right now, and some futures props to keep things interesting all season long.

www.rockytopinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Tennessee Volunteers#Sec#Gameday#Florida Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The West Virginia News

The reported move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is leading to a lot of speculation about the rest of the Big 12 Conference. What will happen to the league’s remaining schools if the Sooners and the Longhorns do bolt for the SEC? Will the league choose to remain in tact, perhaps adding other schools? Or will it dismantle, with everyone on their own, hoping to find a new landing spot?
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
Hawaii Statetigernet.com

Clemson offers No. 1-rated LB, Hawaii's top player

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. The top player in Hawaii and possibly the top linebacker in the country holds Clemson's interest. Four-star Kahuku, Hawaii linebacker Tausili Akana announced a Clemson offer on Saturday with a set of pics from his Clemson camp visit. "Truly blessed and...
Auburn, ALflywareagle.com

Auburn football: RTR bullish on potential Clemson jump from ACC to SEC

Auburn football fans may need to prepare for even more interconference rivals after the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The jump from the Big 12’s two most valuable programs could just be the beginning, with a mass exodus of the top schools from the ACC and Big Ten potentially following suit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ‘Significant’ Joe Burrow News

After Cincinnati Bengals fans saw No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending injury amid a historic rookie season, they’ve waited with baited breath for news of his return to full health. Today they got that long-awaited news. On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow is completely...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn’s new football coach raising alarms

A butter sandwich is more interesting than Bryan Harsin, and probably healthier, too. Could be wrong about this, and hopefully I am wrong about this, but it’s probably not the greatest sign of things to come from Auburn’s new football coach that the most memorable thing he said on Thursday at his first SEC Media Days was that vaccines are a personal choice, and he’s not encouraging anyone to get one.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The secrecy of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, backstabbing of Texas A&M

There is an old adage that secrets aren’t secrets; they’re just not any of your business. Unfortunately for Texas A&M, their biggest and most hated rival that they had been avoiding since discontinuing the Lone Star Showdown, the Texas Longhorns, have possibly been having secret meetings with Greg Sankey and the rest of the conference with the intentions of joining the SEC. As reported by ESPN, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork expressed the school was not involved in any conversations on the matter, hinting at the fact they were unaware.
Arkansas Statebestofarkansassports.com

Insiders Predict Arkansas Will Be 1 of 4 SEC Teams Needed to Block Entry of Texas and Oklahoma

In the summer of 1990, Frank Broyles was pondering a move that would send shockwaves through the college football world. The former Arkansas athletic director was tired of dwindling attendance at conference rivals’ games and being the only school in the former Southwestern Conference outside of the state of Texas, which the Razorbacks had been since 1925.
Colorado StateThe Tribune

CSU football 2021 position preview: Offensive line

Last year’s virtually nonexistent preseason and subsequently reduced campaign extracted vital ingredients to the pie up front for Colorado State football. And, while striving to build cohesion, offensive linemen can’t rely on explosive play-making or natural talent to the extent of surrounding areas on the turf. For any given front...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Tiger fans don’t approve of Greg McElroy’s endorsement

Auburn football’s official Twitter account tried really hard to get Tiger fans excited about their new head coach Bryan Harsin ahead of their turn today at SEC Media Days. Unfortunately, it will always be a hard sell to hear any hype from former University of Alabama National Champion QB Greg McElroy and not feel a certain type of way about it afterward.
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Mike Leach on the Air Raid, the Tennessee coup and more

Mike Leach's first SEC Media Days appearance didn't disappoint. Mississippi State's second-year head coach took the podium and told reporters to get straight to questions. He discussed his offense, the transfer portal, and his past interest in the Tennessee job on the main stage. Bulldog linebacker Aaron Brule and receiver Austin Williams then spoke after their head coach.
College SportsMetro News

West Virginia adds Tennessee transfer Darel Middleton to defensive line

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown discussed throughout spring football and into the summer the need for the Mountaineers to add depth defensively through the transfer portal. While WVU did that earlier this offseason in both its secondary and linebacker groups, late Wednesday, it added an experienced piece to its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy