Born in Mexico, La Borra café arrives in Oak Park
La Borra del Cafe, a chain of coffee shops with roots in Guadalajara and more than 70 locations in Mexico, made its North American debut in 2019 by opening a shop in neighboring Berwyn. A Chicago location soon followed, and now, the burgeoning Mexican-owned business has set up shop in Oak Park. The well-appointed café, 1000 Lake St. Suite 102, celebrated its grand opening on July 6 and aims to put a fresh spin on the classic café model.www.oakpark.com
