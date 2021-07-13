Cancel
Oak Park, IL

Born in Mexico, La Borra café arrives in Oak Park

By Melissa Elsmo
oakpark.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Borra del Cafe, a chain of coffee shops with roots in Guadalajara and more than 70 locations in Mexico, made its North American debut in 2019 by opening a shop in neighboring Berwyn. A Chicago location soon followed, and now, the burgeoning Mexican-owned business has set up shop in Oak Park. The well-appointed café, 1000 Lake St. Suite 102, celebrated its grand opening on July 6 and aims to put a fresh spin on the classic café model.

