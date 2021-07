With all of the stunning, heartfelt proposals that came in 2020, this year was bound to be full of gorgeous weddings and celebrations of love from some of our favorite celebrities. The past year wasn’t easy by any means, and so many had to postpone their nuptials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, some were able to safely have the wedding of their dreams and get married come 2021, and seeing these stars light up their life with so much love definitely gave us hope for a brighter future.