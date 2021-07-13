Mission Valley celebrates 20th anniversary

Tamara Gurney, president and CEO of Mission Valley Bank recently announced $20,000 in nonprofit donations to celebrate the bank’s 20th anniversary. “July 1, 2021, marks Mission Valley Bank’s 20th anniversary serving the financial needs of the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valley business communities,” Gurney said. “To commemorate this milestone, Mission Valley Bank will be donating $20,000 to local area nonprofit organizations. As an organization, we feel strongly that there is no better way to celebrate and express our gratitude than by giving back to the communities that have supported our growth and success.”