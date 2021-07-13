Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Fernando, CA

Mission Valley celebrates 20th anniversary

By News Release
signalscv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamara Gurney, president and CEO of Mission Valley Bank recently announced $20,000 in nonprofit donations to celebrate the bank’s 20th anniversary. “July 1, 2021, marks Mission Valley Bank’s 20th anniversary serving the financial needs of the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valley business communities,” Gurney said. “To commemorate this milestone, Mission Valley Bank will be donating $20,000 to local area nonprofit organizations. As an organization, we feel strongly that there is no better way to celebrate and express our gratitude than by giving back to the communities that have supported our growth and success.”

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Santa Clarita Valley#Charity#Mission Valley Bank#Shadow Hills Riding Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy