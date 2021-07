Summer in North Carolina just wouldn’t be the same without a visit to the mountains and a dip in a waterfall swimming hole. Fortunately, there are more than enough of them to accommodate everyone. One of the lesser-known, more secluded swimming holes literally sits below an old stone bridge on Highway 215 30 miles northwest […] The post This Secluded Lagoon In North Carolina Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.