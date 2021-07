The 2021 season is less than two months away and that means we are getting closer to seeing what Mel Tucker can do after his first real offseason with Michigan State football. The Spartans went just 2-5 in his first season, but the slack had to be cut because he didn’t get an offseason and was hired after National Signing Day. Not only did he not get to practice with his team last spring and most of the fall, but he couldn’t recruit face-to-face because of a pandemic and still managed to piece together a decent class.