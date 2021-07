Monday July 19th was declared “Freedom Day” in England, Covid restrictions have been lifted and people are now free to make their own decisions regarding mask wearing, social distancing and who they interact with. I have seen photos in my newsfeed this week of people queueing around the block to get into nightclubs, and read the messages of delight from people who are planning to attend concerts, cinemas, sporting events and to reconnect with distant loved ones. It is now up to the individual to determine which of these things are reckless and which are essential for mental wellbeing and economic health.