Protestors gather, call for answers from children’s services after death of Xenia girl

XENIA — Protestors called for action and reform from Greene County Children’s Services in response to the death of a 12-year-old girl in June found living in what investigators described as filthy conditions.

A couple dozen adults and children gathered Tuesday at the entrance of the agency in Xenia in response to the death of Aaliyah Artis. While the girl’s cause of death has not been officially ruled, protestors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell she was failed by a system and by people that were supposed to protect her.

“We don’t want this to happen again, we don’t want this to happen again. It makes me sick, it does, it breaks my heart because I can’t imagine my kids going through that,” Brittanie Jobes told Campbell Tuesday.

Artis was found dead June 8 inside a home on Texas Drive in Xenia just days after her birthday. While her cause and manner of death are still listed as pending, investigators noted the home was filthy with every room filled with bugs and insects, along with large piles of food and trash.

Before her death, Xenia school leaders contacted police to do a welfare check after not seeing the girl for months. School leaders also told police they contacted children services but it remains unknown if any action was taken.

“I don’t know the answers to those questions, I would like to know because no child should have to die like that,” Jennifer Carter of Xenia said.

Previously, Greene County Children’s Services issued a statement to News Center 7 saying in part they are bound by law to not discuss issues of child welfare cases.

“We are not able to share any information on child welfare cases, which are confidential by law. The agency investigates allegations of abuse and neglect and provides supportive services to families and children. We are prohibited from disclosing case-specific information regarding reports or activities,” the agency spokesperson said in the previous statement.

But those gathered at the children’s services building Tuesday said they are not satisfied with the lack of answers they’ve received about Artis’ death and said the problem is big in Greene County and across the region.

“One is too many, one is too many,” Carter said.

