How AAM Special-Purpose Acquisition Companies Compare

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, NY– July 15, 2021 – HeartFlow Holding, Inc. ("HeartFlow", or the "Company"), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: LGV) ("Longview"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Glenview Capital Management, LLC ("Glenview"), announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will support HeartFlow's vision of revolutionizing precision heart care. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate as HeartFlow Group, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "HFLO." The transaction will also provide the combined company with an estimated $400 million in cash for growth capital, product development and general corporate purposes.