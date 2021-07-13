Cancel
AfterShock Comics announces 100th comic title ‘Campisi: The Dragon Incident’

AfterShock Comics has announced their 100th title is on the way and it’s called Campisi: The Dragon Incident. It’s quite an achievement to reach 100 titles in an industry dominated by Marvel Comics and DC Comics, but AfterShock has done it in less than 6 years. Campisi: The Dragon Incident will release this August and is by James Patrick and Marco Locat.

