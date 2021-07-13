Tennessee senators join push to extend Trump-era public health order at the border
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee senators are joining a push to extend a Trump-era public health order at the southern border. United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to continue former President Donald Trump's order under Title 42 that required U.S. border officials to promptly remove illegal immigrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is slated to issue an order this week about Title 42. Since March 2020, the order has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation's borders, a Justice Department attorney said Tuesday.fox17.com
