Bee Cave, TX

Suspect detained after APD responds to SWAT call off Old Bee Caves Rd.

By Stephanie Becerra, Samantha Rojas
CBS Austin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin Police Department and SWAT responded to the 7100 block west of SH-71 and Old Bee Caves Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say they received a call at around 12:28 p.m. of male walking around in the area, brandishing a weapon. When officers arrived they initially couldn't locate the man but did hear shots fired and screaming. During a media briefing around 4:30 p.m., APD's Corporal Destiny Silva said that due to this, SWAT was called out to assist.

