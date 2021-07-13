Suspect detained after APD responds to SWAT call off Old Bee Caves Rd.

The Austin Police Department and SWAT responded to the 7100 block west of SH-71 and Old Bee Caves Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say they received a call at around 12:28 p.m. of male walking around in the area, brandishing a weapon. When officers arrived they initially couldn't locate the man but did hear shots fired and screaming. During a media briefing around 4:30 p.m., APD's Corporal Destiny Silva said that due to this, SWAT was called out to assist.