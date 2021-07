In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.