Everyone knows idioms like "butterflies in the stomach" or "love goes through the stomach". They show that there is a hotline between the brain, stomach, and intestines. That this does not only apply to feelings of happiness is particularly evident when stress is too great. Some situations stress people so much that they feel sick or have to go to the toilet. The reason for this is the millions of nerve cells in our gastrointestinal tract. That's about as many as we have in the spinal cord. They control movement, the release of digestive juices, and the intake of food. So, this article is for you, if you get an upset stomach when watching your favorite team play, or playing slots, or when you have to do a presentation in front of many people.