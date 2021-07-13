Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Microsoft's secret availability

By Matt Swider
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite no Xbox Series X restock today, July 13, it's become easier to buy when you follow our 24/7 Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when it's in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. In fact, when tracking Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart, Matt has noticed that the Microsoft Xbox Series X console stayed in stock longer in June than it ever did in the first five months of 2021, especially compared to the PS5 restock that remains elusive as ever. Plus, Microsoft has a new Xbox Insiders pilot program that looks promising for its most loyal Xbox users.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Microsoft Xbox#Xbox One#Gamestop#Xbox Insiders#Best Buy Walmart#Ssd#Target Xbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Last chance: Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still $29 at Amazon

So many new readers flocked to BGR Deals during Prime Day, likely stumbling upon our content in search of the deepest Amazon discounts they could find. Needless to say, we helped them find killer deals on all sorts of popular best-sellers as well as some lesser-known gadgets that our longtime readers have been huge fans of. One such product is a little secret that our audience has loved for as long as we can remember. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The retailer has limited quantities of the disc and discless versions available to purchase. At the time of publishing, you can purchase the console through the following links:. Sony has reportedly told analysts that it expects PS5 consoles to be in...
Video GamesUbergizmo

Microsoft Will Probably Update The Xbox Series X/S Controller

When Sony announced the PS5, they also introduced a brand new controller in the form of the DualSense. However, when Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X and S, the controller did not look too different. It looked like the one that came with the Xbox One but with some minor changes, nothing particularly exciting and nothing that necessarily screams next-gen.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Xbox Design Lab and Xbox Series S: the news of the summer on the Microsoft Store

The Xbox family expands with the return of Xbox Design Lab, the Microsoft Store exclusive service to create a fully customized controller: this option is now extended to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S wireless controllers and is also available in Italy.With Design Lab you can unleash your imagination and give life to an absolutely unique controller, only yours and nobody else’s, with the addition of a laser engraving (optional) to add an even more personal touch to your device.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Turn Off the Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S consoles include an Instant-On mode enabled by default, so when you turn off your Xbox, it goes in standby mode. We’ll show you several ways to fully power it down. Table of Contents. What Is the Instant-On Mode on Xbox Series X|S?. What Is the Instant-On...
ShoppingGamespot

Best Buy's Massive Black Friday In July Sale Is Here

Best Buy has kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year, Black Friday in July, and it's brought a great wave of deals across tech, gaming, toys, and more. On the gaming side, there are some particularly solid offers on PS4 and PS5 games, including The Last of Us Part II for its lowest price ever, $20. A ton of great game deals from earlier this week are still available as well.
FIFATheSixthAxis

FIFA 22 available from September 27th, new HyperMotion tech for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions

EA has announced that FIFA 22 will be released October 1st for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia, but the Ultimate version will be available September 27th.. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Legacy version, but that will only have updated team kits and squads. EA has also stated that FIFA 22 will have a new HyperMotion technology, but this will only be available in the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of the game according to the official website.
MLBPosted by
TechRadar

Xbox Series X restock: it's officially easier to find in stock – here's how to buy it

The next Xbox Series X restock in the US will be easier to buy when you follow our 24/7 Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when the console is in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Matt has observed the Xbox Series X stock at stores like Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart and noticed the console is staying in stock far longer than it had been in the first half of 2021, especially compared to the still-elusive PS5 restock. You just have to know where to look, and this week looking promising for his alerts.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

5 Things Microsoft Can Learn From the Launch of the Xbox Series X/S

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S are fantastic consoles for Microsoft, each with their own merits. But, while Microsoft's current-gen consoles are a strong offering, their launches left something to be desired, with problems persisting several months since the consoles' release. So, what can Microsoft learn from the...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xbox Series X stock: Where to buy the new console

Looking to grab new Xbox Series X but not sure where to get one? Then keep reading as we detail which retailers to keep an eye on to buy Microsoft’s newest console. People have been struggling to get their hands on the latest Xbox Series X since it dropped last November, similarly to the rival PS5, which has also been plagued with stock issues.
RetailPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restocks update: The retailers we are keeping a close eye on right now

The success rate of finding Xbox Series X stock has been lower, unfortunately, than that of finding PS5 stock in recent months - the latter appeared recently for Target in the US and Game and Argos in the UK. Time seems to be of the essence still, and as the aforementioned retailers had stock at around 9:30 AM for only a few minutes, it pays to be as prepared as you can, as early as you can, each day you start your hunt.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator is “Pretty Much Unchanged” on Xbox Series X/S Thanks to the Azure Architecture

Calling Microsoft Flight Simulator a technically demanding game would be a bit of an understatement. It’s without a doubt one of the most visually impressive games of all time, especially when you consider the massive scale of the experience, but of course, that means that even on some pretty powerful PC hardware, the game can be pretty hard to run on. Of course, with the acclaimed title being ported to Xbox Series X/S soon, there are many who’re wondering whether any hits to visuals or performance should be expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy