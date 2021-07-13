Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Microsoft's secret availability
Despite no Xbox Series X restock today, July 13, it's become easier to buy when you follow our 24/7 Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when it's in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. In fact, when tracking Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart, Matt has noticed that the Microsoft Xbox Series X console stayed in stock longer in June than it ever did in the first five months of 2021, especially compared to the PS5 restock that remains elusive as ever. Plus, Microsoft has a new Xbox Insiders pilot program that looks promising for its most loyal Xbox users.www.techradar.com
