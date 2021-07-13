The Truth About Merle Haggard's Rough Childhood
Sometimes called the poet of the common man, country music legend Merle Haggard faced numerous struggles growing up. This famed singer-songwriter grew up in Oildale, California, as the son of James and Flossie Haggard. The Haggards had moved to California from Oklahoma in 1935 after a fire at their farm (via Oklahoma Historical Society). They moved west in search of a better life, like countless others who had fled the drought-plagued states during the Dust Bowl (via The New York Times). Haggard's father, who worked for the Santa Fe railroad as a carpenter, used his skills to convert an old boxcar into the family home.www.grunge.com
