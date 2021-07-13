Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Truth About Merle Haggard's Rough Childhood

By Wendy Mead
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes called the poet of the common man, country music legend Merle Haggard faced numerous struggles growing up. This famed singer-songwriter grew up in Oildale, California, as the son of James and Flossie Haggard. The Haggards had moved to California from Oklahoma in 1935 after a fire at their farm (via Oklahoma Historical Society). They moved west in search of a better life, like countless others who had fled the drought-plagued states during the Dust Bowl (via The New York Times). Haggard's father, who worked for the Santa Fe railroad as a carpenter, used his skills to convert an old boxcar into the family home.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Boxcar#The New York Times#Pbs#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Marriage

LeVar Burton, the iconic American actor known as the longtime host of the children's show "Reading Rainbow," as well as for his starring roles on the television miniseries "Roots" and the reboot "Star Trek: The Next Generation," might be the one actual true example of a person who has managed to achieve universal popularity. Described by The New York Times in a recent profile as a "secular pop-culture saint" by journalist David Marchese, Burton was also compared to other beloved (and recently deceased) figures like Fred Rogers and Alex Trebek. The latter of the two has, for the past few months, been an especially pertinent comparison, considering the ongoing campaign first started by Burton's fans — and then taken on by Burton himself — to become the next host of "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death in November 2020.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Truth About Pauley Perrette's Band

Pauley Perrette, a criminologist by trade with an MBA from Valdosta State College in the subject, per CBS, first worked her way into our hearts when she played the beloved Abby Sciuto on "NCIS." And though she's no longer on the show, Perrette can still be seen on past episodes of the crime procedural drama since it's in syndication. Unfortunately, fans of the show won't see any new episodes featuring Abby, as Perrette tweeted in 2019 that she does not plan to return. "NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it," she wrote. The tweet refers to the fallout Perrette had with Harmon before she left "NCIS."
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Truth About The Ted Lasso Cast's Friendships Behind The Scenes

The second season of "Ted Lasso" begins on July 23, and some fans wonder if the cast members get along off-screen. "Ted Lasso" editor Melissa McCoy told The Wrap that the show's positive vibe continues behind the scenes because of star Jason Sudeikis. McCoy said, "Jason is not only the actual Ted Lasso, but he's Ted Lasso behind the scenes. He just elevates everybody."
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

The Truth About Julia Haart's Husband Silvio Scaglia

Netflix's reality series "My Unorthodox Life" follows Julia Haart, who went from living in an orthodox Jewish community to becoming a fashion magnate. The show gives an inside look at Haart raising her four children while balancing her role as the CEO of the prestigious modeling agency Elite World Group, via Forbes. She works alongside her husband, Silvio Scaglia, who is the chairman of Elite World Group, via MSN. Haart created a successful shoe line in 2013, and in 2015, sat down with the brand La Perla, where they struck up a partnership, which eventually led to a role under her husband.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Still Cries While Performing One Song

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Totally Nails Alan Jackson’s ‘She’s Got the Rhythm (I Got the Blues)’

Certainly, Kelly Clarkson has a powerhouse voice. And although none of us could ever forget that fact, Clarkson frequently reminds us during her “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” During the segment, Clarkson chooses popular songs to cover. She’s pretty much covered every genre and her renditions of songs never disappoint. Most recently she covered country music legend Alan Jackson’s classic, “She’s Got the Rhythm (I Got the Blues).”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Give It Away,” George Strait

In 2014, with the completion of his Cowboy Rides Away tour—a star-studded affair featuring the leading lights of country music from the past three decades—George Strait walked away from full-time touring after an amazing run that began in the early ‘80s. When he “retired” he went out on top, having...
MusicPosted by
Power 96

David Crosby Recalls Joni Mitchell Dumping Him by Song

David Crosby recounted the “hysterically funny” moment Joni Mitchell broke up with him via a song she’d written for the occasion. The pair briefly dated around 1967, and both of their careers benefited from each others’ influence. But as Mitchell wrote in her song “That Song About the Midway” (which ended up in on 1969's Clouds LP), she eventually got tired of his behavior and wanted to move on. One night, among friends at the home of the Monkees’ Peter Tork, she delivered her breakup message.
Montana StateSlate

Watch Man Confront Tucker Carlson in Montana: “You Are the Worst Human Being”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got a lot more than he bargained for when he walked into a store in Livingston, Montana to stock up on gear for a fly fishing trip. While in the store he was confronted by a local fly fishing guide, Dan Bailey, who apparently didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give the Fox News host a piece of his mind. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey can be heard saying in the video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson kept his voice down and only replied “I appreciate that.” The video quickly went viral.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Three Ex-Husbands

When Whoopi Goldberg told The New York Times in 2016 that she wasn't married because, "I don't want somebody in my house," it seemed as if the actor never walked down the aisle. However, Goldberg has said "I do" not once, not twice, but three times, which all ended in divorce. The "Sister Act" star provided some more candid thoughts on marriage to The New York Times Magazine in 2019, admitting she was never enamored with the idea to begin with. "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Girl Is Ashamed of Her Father, Doesn’t Want Him to Come to School - Story of the Day

A girl was ashamed of her dad’s job and refused to bring him to her school’s Father’s Day event, but she regretted it later when her teacher told her the truth. For as long as Alice could remember, she lived alone with her dad, Frank. She had vague memories of her mother, and her father refused to talk much about her. He only ever said that she loved them but had to leave unexpectedly for unknown reasons.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Said Wife Missy Was ‘Questioned’ Because of the Way He Looked

While out of town recently, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson and his wife were questioned because of the way he looked. During a recent episode of the Unashamed with Phil and Jase Robertson podcast, the father-son duo spoke about numerous topics. Episode 312 of the popular podcast had Phil Robertson sharing his wife Miss Kay’s opinion on Botox. Jase talks about how the Bible can help bring people together when there’s so much hate in the world. In addition to other various conversations, Jase revealed a story from his and his wife’s vacation to Colorado.
Public Healthorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Eric Clapton Speaks Out About Adverse Reaction to Covid-19 Vaccine

Prior to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine Eric Clapton and Van Morrison released a song titled “Stand and Deliver” in which they touch on their feelings of the U.K’s response to the pandemic. Stand and deliver / You let them put the fear on you / Stand and deliver / But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy