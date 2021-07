In part 1 of this 2- part series, we outlined the definition of a pre-existing condition. Definition: Most insurance companies use one of two definitions: “Objective standard” definition, a pre-existing condition is any condition for which the patient has already received medical advice or treatment prior to enrollment in a new medical insurance plan. (Think job change.) Under the broader “prudent person’ definition, a pre-existing condition is anything for which symptoms were present and a prudent person would have sought treatment.