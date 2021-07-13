Cancel
NBA

Cavs: Knicks trade proposal for Collin Sexton not just bad but insulting

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading Collin Sexton of the Cavs for this Knicks package is an insult. The Cavs are pretty set on trading Collin Sexton due to the forthcoming price tag that he’ll want, and how little he actually deserves that salary. It’s not that he’s a bad player, it’s just that he’s not worth what a rookie-max contract will give him. So many teams are circling and looking into a trade for him. The Knicks are one such team.

FanSided

FanSided

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 trade targets to fill the backup point guard void

The Cleveland Cavaliers have formed an exciting, young, small backcourt with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland and are looking to make the necessary moves to improve their fit on the court. Outside of that guard tandem, the on-ball/guard play on the team is one of, if not the worst in the NBA. The Cavs tried their hand at many different players to fill that backup guard role and just about every single one of them failed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker threw some shade at the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals. Booker’s Suns saw their title hopes come to an end in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the championship. In the aftermath, it seemed like Booker may have thrown the diss out there without thinking.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In Veteran Forward

Now that we’ve closed the book on the NBA Finals, it’s time to address the latest offseason rumors. On Wednesday night, Marc Berman of the New York Post had an interesting report on the Boston Celtics and one of their targets for free agency. According to Berman, the Celtics have...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Cleveland loses Isaiah Hartenstein but offer deal to Jarrett Allen

The Cavs offered Jarret Allen a new contract the same day Isaiah Hartenstein declined his. The Cavs had an interesting Friday. Early on in the day, Isaiah Hartenstein opted out of his player option for the 2021-2022 season; making him a free agent. The other big talking point for the day, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor was that Cleveland officially offered Jarrett Allen, the team’s other center, a qualifying offer.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to pair rising star Collin Sexton with either Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages. “I like that idea,” said Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com when asked about the possibility of the Cavaliers keeping Sexton. “I’ve heard the Cavs have been trying to pair him with Kevin Love ($60 million over two years) or Taurean Prince ($15 million in 2021-22) to get something decent in return.”
NBAkingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen duo could be big-time for defense

It’s seems increasingly likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers will end up selecting Evan Mobley with the #3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, of which is set to commence on July 29. According to recent reports, as KJG’s Justin Brownlow noted, Cleveland is likely to be “zeroing in” on Mobley, and Jalen Green/his camp are rumored to favor the Houston Rockets as his destination over the Cavaliers, anyway.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

3 teams they could make a trade with on NBA draft night

The Detroit Pistons are the belle of the ball in the NBA draft, having won the first overall pick in last month’s draft lottery. They’re likely to select Cade Cunningham with that pick, but they may still find themselves in the market for more draft capital before the first round of the draft is over.

