Cavs: Knicks trade proposal for Collin Sexton not just bad but insulting

The Cleveland Cavaliers have formed an exciting, young, small backcourt with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland and are looking to make the necessary moves to improve their fit on the court. Outside of that guard tandem, the on-ball/guard play on the team is one of, if not the worst in the NBA. The Cavs tried their hand at many different players to fill that backup guard role and just about every single one of them failed.