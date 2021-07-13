Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Where's Washington Secondary Rank In NFC East?

By Greg Patuto
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB6O6_0avnsIRz00

The Washington Football Team had the No. 2 overall defense in 2020. The front four led the way and is expected to be elite once again this season.

As the last line of defense, the secondary was rock-solid last year and could be even better.

The rebuild in the secondary began in 2019 when Landon Collins signed in free agency. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2020 but the WFT got major contributions from an unlikely candidate. Kamren Curl, a seventh-round selection, burst onto the scene as a rookie and turned into a legitimate threat.

Kendall Fuller returned in free agency a year ago and William Jackson III was the big addition this time around. The WFT has made major improvements to the secondary each year over the last three. Has it been enough to put them at the top of the rankings in the NFC East?

Let's break down the secondary rankings within the division.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Was Dallas the worst secondary in the division in 2020? Yes. Was it close? Not particularly.

The Cowboys were torn apart during the early portion of the season and never really rebounded from that brutal start. They used a second-round pick on Kelvin Joseph and a third-rounder on Nahshon Wright. Anthony Brown is a versatile corner with experience that can help the Cowboys but there are too many question marks -- one being Trevon Diggs moving forwar

Dallas will rely on Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee at the safety positions with Darian Thompson and Jayron Kearse as depth pieces. There is nothing that really jumps out here to get the Cowboys out of the basement in these secondary rankings.

The Cowboys added some impact performers at linebacker, led by rookie Micah Parsons, and attempted to bring in some young cornerbacks. They are not ready to contribute on a weekly basis this season, which means the secondary could struggle once again.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay was traded to the Eagles last March and this was supposed to take that secondary to a new level. After year one of his tenure, that has not happened.

The secondary in Philadelphia has been an issue for many years. Slay is a true No. 1 corner and has to channel his Detroit days with some talent at wide receiver in the NFC East. Avonte Maddox will start opposite Slay, unless the Eagles decide to move him inside. Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod, who might miss the early part of the year recovering from an ACL injury, are slated to man the safety positions.

There is not a lot of depth in the secondary for the Eagles. Overall, the defense is unimpressive. The front four is the clear strong suit on that side of the ball, especially with the addition of Ryan Kerrigan, while the linebackers are underwhelming.

All signs are pointing toward a long year for the Eagles and their defense backs up that notion.

2. Washington Football Team

Washington will enter the season with the best defense in the division. In 2020, the secondary was solid. They were good, not great, and looking to take that next step this season.

Jackson has been an underrated addition to the secondary. He has proven himself over the years as a true No. 1 corner that can follow an opposing team's best receiver. An intriguing name to keep an eye on is third-round selection Benjamin St-Juste. He is making an impression early on and has a chance to lineup opposite Jackson. If this happens, Fuller will be able to move back inside where he is one of the league's best slot corners.

Collins is coming off an injury while Curl has blossomed into a reliable starter at safety. Jimmy Moreland and Deshazor Everett add depth to the unit heading into the season.

Jack Del Rio will have plenty of options with this defense in 2021. An elite front four have an improved linebacking group and a strong secondary backing them up.

1. New York Giants

It is hard to top this Giants' secondary. On paper, they have a group that can compete with any team in the league.

James Bradberry looked like a star in his first year with the Giants. They added Adoree' Jackson this offseason and now have one of the best duos in the league at cornerback. Darnay Holmes will contribute in the slot while Aaron Robinson and Julian Love will also be big factors.

Logan Ryan agreed to a three-year deal with New York in December and this will keep the safety position steady. The New Jersey native is a veteran safety that looked rejuvenated to play for a team close to home. Xavier McKinney and Jabrill Peppers are other good safeties that will be in the mix.

This is a star-studded group for the Giants. They are certainly a top-10 unit heading into the season and some could argue they are top-five.

Comments / 0

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
634
Followers
523
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Logan Ryan
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Eagles#American Football#Washington Secondary Rank#Wft#Acl#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Continues To Be 1 Team Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

One NFL franchise continues to be mentioned as the most-likely trade destination for Aaron Rodgers, if the Green Bay Packers decide to make a move. Rodgers, 37, appears intent on playing the 2021 season. The opt-out deadline came and went on Friday. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reports that Rodgers did...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy