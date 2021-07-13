Workers remove boat for inquiry in Iowa water ride accident

(Le Mars, IA) — The annual bike ride across Iowa begins Saturday with an expo in Le Mars and then riders take off Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol is asking those not on the ride to be prepared. Trooper Karey Yaneff says you should use patience, and perhaps look at an alternative route to your destination if it conflicts with the RAGBRAI route. She says this is a one-day thing as the bikers move across the area and you should make sure you know the bike ride route and plan ahead if you have somewhere to go. Yaneff says the Iowa State Patrol will be stationed at various points along the route to help with traffic control for the bicyclists. She says they will also be at the overnight communities assisting local law enforcement officials with possible intoxicated individuals. Around 15-thousand people are registered for RAGBRAI this year after a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions.