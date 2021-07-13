Cancel
Letter to the Editor - Support Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

By Dane McGuire
Havre Daily News
 12 days ago

In 2017, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy generated $7.1 billion. Two years later, Montana Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act — BCSA — a piece of federal legislation to bolster Montana’s economy by protecting 80,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation, and restoration. Ninety-eight percent of Montanans believe that outdoor recreation is important to Montana’s economic future. With thousands of acres dedicated to snowmobiling, mountain biking, hiking and fishing, the BCSA is a tangible step toward further sustaining this valuable resource.

