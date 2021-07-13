Letter to the Editor - Support Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

The incoming call came early on a Saturday morning in January, from one of my favorite customers. I mention one of my favorites because she is one of those clients that challenges me to be on top of my game each time we converse. Most of the time, we are debating investment and financial market related items, as that is the nature of our relationship. From time-to-time, our conversations diverge into politics. A lot of my time as an investment professional is spent talking people ‘off of the ledge’ and attempting to separate their investment planning from their political views. She and I have had conversations regarding the role that government should or should not play in our lives, the debate over the success of low tax states versus high tax states, election integrity and so on.