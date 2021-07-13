Washburn District Elementary lists honor roll for fourth-quarter 2020-21
WASHBURN, Maine — Washburn District Elementary School recently announced the fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. The following were included. GRADE 8 — Highest honors: Emmerson Brown, Tucker Koch and Christa McCoy. High honors: Isabelle Allen, Jasmine Bartlett, Mitchell Dow and Damien DuMont. Honors: Hunter Campbell, Selena Drury, Madelyn Johnston, Roger Rowe, Hannah Scott and Christopher Snyder.thecounty.me
