Washburn, ME

Washburn District Elementary lists honor roll for fourth-quarter 2020-21

By Contributed
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHBURN, Maine — Washburn District Elementary School recently announced the fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. The following were included. GRADE 8 — Highest honors: Emmerson Brown, Tucker Koch and Christa McCoy. High honors: Isabelle Allen, Jasmine Bartlett, Mitchell Dow and Damien DuMont. Honors: Hunter Campbell, Selena Drury, Madelyn Johnston, Roger Rowe, Hannah Scott and Christopher Snyder.

