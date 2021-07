Among the authors who will be at the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival, planned for July 24 around downtown Berkshire, are Richard Mickelson and Pamela Morris. New to the Festival, Richard Mickelson, has been writing and publishing since 1976 with over 750,000 books sold to date. He currently has, eight Richie Teddy Bear books, one Mother Goose Puzzle book, one The Frog Who Jumped Over The Moon, and two Wizard Of Oz books on the market. Two Mother Goose Puzzle books and the third Wizard Of Oz book will be published in 2021. The Wizard of Oz and Mother Goose are six book series.