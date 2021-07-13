Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SmugMug Debuts New RAW File Storage with New “Source” Service

By Kehl Bayern
Light Stalking
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmugMug is giving photographers a new file storage service option but with a twist. This one, called Source, is specifically tailored for RAW files. This also might seem like a little bit of deja vu because SmugMug used to have a service that did this called Vault before they shut that down back in 2017.

www.lightstalking.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#File Storage#Photography#Stalking#Emotion#Raw#Arw#Bmp#Cr3#Crw#Dcr#Dng#Iiq#Mrw#Nef#Pef#Rwl#Srf#Srw#Tiff#512gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesItproportal

IDrive cloud storage interview: growth, COVID-19 and new ventures

IDrive cloud storage has been a long-time favorite of ours, receiving 4.5 stars in our IDrive review. It offers generous storage tiers, affordable rates, and an intuitive user interface, which is why we’ve included it in our list of the best cloud storage services available today. We reached out to...
Computersvmware.com

Migrating VM with shared VMDK to new storage

I have a few VM cluster with shared VMDK need to be migrated to new storage. Anyone perform this kind of migration before?. That's actually a common task with migrations, so yes, this will work fine. How does your environment look like in means of storage access for the hosts?
Computersbitcoinist.com

A New Era of Storage Network StorX Hits its Milestone in Short Span

StorX is one of the fast-growing, globally recognized decentralized cloud storage networks. It’s time to celebrate everything StorX has achieved so far. Looking back, StorX achieved many key milestones. Now, let’s take a look at some of the things they achieved together. This ever-growing platform has gained over 100,000 users,...
BusinessDOT med

ETS-Lindgren debuts new RF shielding products and services at AHRA conference

CEDAR PARK, Texas, July 22, 2021 – ETS-Lindgren will showcase innovative products and services for MRI shielding at AHRA's 49th Annual Meeting and Exposition from August 1 - 4 in Nashville, Tennessee. AHRA – The Association for Medical Imaging Management – represents management at all levels of hospital imaging departments, freestanding imaging centers, and group practices. Visitors to ETS-Lindgren's Exhibit Booth 322 will see examples of the company's popular EVO™ Series of MRI RF Shielded Doors; Med-Vizion™ ZXR LED Down Lighting, as well as ClearShield™ RF Shielded Windows, including the new S-Glass, which offers transparent-to-opaque privacy views with a simple flip of a switch. ETS-Lindgren's engineers and service support team will also be on hand to discuss the company's maintenance programs and consulting services. With a wide variety of innovative MRI shielding products and services, as well as decades of experience, it's no wonder medical imaging professionals trust industry leader ETS-Lindgren with their specific requirements. In short, Your Image is Safe with Us™.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: A Russian Su-57 is ‘suspended’ vertically in the air for several seconds during a maneuver in the MAKS 2021 room

Sergei Bogdan, famous Russian test pilot and head of the Sukhoi flight service, kept ‘suspended’ vertically in the air a fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, for several seconds, while performing a complex aerobatics maneuver at the MAKS 2021 international aerospace salon. The ‘tailslide’ maneuver consists of fly vertically and upward until the...
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

New malware detection for Android at the source code level

There are numerous malware detection and antivirus apps for mobile devices running the Android operating system. However, a team in China introduces a new approach that can detect malicious activity at the source code level. They provide details in the International Journal of Information and Computer Security. Junaid Akram, Majid...
Technologypetapixel.com

Degoo is a Dirt-Cheap Cloud Storage Solution with a Focus on Encryption

Degoo is a Swedish cloud photo storage platform that puts emphasis on end-to-end encryption and affordable storage. While it offers 100 gigabytes (GB) of free storage to anyone, its “Ultimate” tier costs just $10 a month for 10 terabytes of cloud capacity with access from mobile apps or any browser.
Softwarevmware.com

HOW TO: Faster NVME Performance with Fusion + Windows on MacOS

New to the forum and new to VM's. Running Windows 2019 Server on a Intel-based 48-core w/ 128MB RAM. The host OS is MacOS Big Sur with all latest updates. The Host OS is running on an isolate NVME RAID configured via hardware on a HighPoint PCIe card in a 16x slot. And the Windows VM is running on a seperate, second HighPoint NVME RAID card.
Industryjwnenergy.com

Shell proposes new carbon capture and storage project at Scotford Complex

Shell Canada Ltd. has proposed a plan to build a large-scale carbon capture and storage project at its Scotford Complex near Edmonton. Carbon capture and storage projects use technology to capture carbon dioxide and store it underground instead of allowing it to be released into the atmosphere. Shell says it...
ComputersThe Next Web

Get 10TB of cloud storage and lifetime VPN coverage for just $90

TLDR: The Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle brings together $4,000 worth of Degoo premium cloud storage space and top-notch KeepSolid VPN coverage in one collection. If you don’t have VPN protection online, you need it. If you don’t have adequate cloud storage space to backup all of your systems...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A New Search for Neutrino Point Sources with IceCube

Chiara Bellenghi, Theo Glauch, Christian Haack, Tomas Kontrimas, Hans Niederhausen, Rene Riemann, Martin Wolf (for the IceCube Collaboration) The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, deployed inside the deep glacial ice at the South Pole, is the largest neutrino telescope in the world. While eight years have passed since IceCube discovered a diffuse flux of high-energy astrophysical neutrinos, the sources of the vast majority of these neutrinos remain unknown. Here, we present a new search for neutrino point sources that improves the accuracy of the statistical analysis, especially in the low energy regime. We replaced the usual Gaussian approximations of IceCube's point spread function with precise numerical representations, obtained from simulations, and combined them with new machine learning-based estimates of event energies and angular errors. Depending on the source properties, the new analysis provides improved source localization, flux characterization and thereby discovery potential (by up to 30%) over previous works. The analysis will be applied to IceCube data that has been recorded with the full 86-string detector configuration from 2011 to 2020 and includes improved detector calibration.
Softwarevideomaker.com

Capture One update adds 3 highly requested features

Capture One is a solid photo editing software that’s an excellent alternative to Adobe Photoshop. It also offers a few unique features for Sony camera users, and now it’s adding to that list of features. In a new update, Capture One has added a new Magic Brush for making complex...
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Convert a JPG File to a PDF On Windows 10 PC

There might be various reasons why you would want to convert a JPG image into PDF format. For example, maybe you want to convert your JPG/PNG resume into PDF format to send it to someone else, or maybe you want to combine multiple images and save it into a PDF format.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Attackers deploy cryptominers on Kubernetes clusters via Argo Workflows

Threat actors are abusing misconfigured Argo Workflows instances to deploy cryptocurrency miners on Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. Kubernetes is an open-source system that helps to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized workloads, services, and apps over clusters of hosts. Argo Workflows is the most popular workflow execution engine for...
Photographybirdsasart-blog.com

This Image is Not Up to Contemporary Professional Standards ...

Several folks commented or e-mailed on the difficulty of photographing the Swallow-tailed Kites near Deland. They were 100% correct. It was my first time ever at this location. We have one more morning on Lake woodruff and I will use what I learned to do much better today than I did on Friday morning.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford’s New Maverick Has a Surprising Amount of Storage

The compact truck makes the most out of its available space. Ford has revealed its unibody compact truck, the Maverick, and so far the reception has been positive. For roughly $20,000, the Maverick offers a solid set of features and the brand has gotten creative with storage space, making this small truck feel like it has more room than compact trucks of old.
Softwaretrendynews9.com

TOP 5 Advantages of Converting Your PDF Files to DOC

In this generation, there are a lot of modern ways to do things fast and easy, in just one click from our mobile phone, tablet and laptop we can have all the convenience that we need. A Simple example is this PDF converter, PDF became essential to the modern industry, especially in the business world. Many companies use this to do record-keeping and even sending an invoice to the customers to have a paperless transaction. PDFs help digital businesses to share project data quickly and make sure that the entire team is working together. The best PDF converters make the work easy to carry out day-to-day operations in a profitable way.
Softwaretechnave.com

Top 5 free software for your graphic design toolbox

When running a brand on social media, one of the best ways to gain as much traction as possible is to include a well-designed graphic with your social media post. If you’re still new to this, it’s best to start out using free software so that you can grasp the basics of graphic design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy