So far in 2021, Lakewood Ranch is the fastest-selling community in the nation

Lakewood Ranch has recorded the most home sales of any master-planned community in the nation so far this year, according to a real estate consulting firm. RCLCO Real Estate Consulting tracks the number sales in master-planned communities each year. In its midyear report, Lakewood Ranch led the way with 1,535 home sales through the end of June. That represents an 83% increase from the previous year. Lakewood Ranch sold 838 homes at the midyear point in 2020.