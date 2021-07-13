Cancel
Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Huron Daily Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — A police officer in Colorado used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered the door holding what authorities described as a sword-like weapon, which he had put down before being shocked, according to a court document released Tuesday. A...

