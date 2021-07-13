Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau, AK

On the Trails: No problem finding at least 3 interesting things on this trip

By News Alaska Outdoors
Juneau Empire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the very end of June, a visiting friend and I went out there, to see what we could see. Our usual rule is that we must find at least three things of notable interest before we can go home. No problem on this day!. As we emerged from the...

www.juneauempire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
Juneau, AK
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Caterpillars#Ravens#Problem Finding#Spikes#Lincoln#Caspian#Pinesap#Beastie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Take a Road Trip to Wyoming + Hike These Awesome Trails

As an avid hiker, I have spent a lot of time on the trails located in our area, and by that, I mean trails that are around an hour and a half away at most. While I hope to eventually branch out and cover more of the trails that cover the state of Wyoming, at this point in my life as a working mom of 5, I have to keep it a bit closer to home.
Wicked Local

Things to do while venturing into the northeast corridor of the Bay Circuit Trail

While out conquering Massachusetts' Bay Circuit Trail, many people venture out and explore their surroundings. And there's plenty to do around the northeast corridor. Whether they enjoy history, wildlife, outdoor recreation or just relaxing and catching some rays, there's definitely something for everyone. Take in the scenery. Mass Audubon's Ipswich...
charlottemagazine.com

4 Things To Do at Grandfather Mountain for All Ages & Interests

Only a two-hour drive from Charlotte, Grandfather Mountain offers visitors the chance to get close to nature and escape the Charlotte summer heat. Average mountain temps in July in August hover around 68 degrees. Towering 5,946 feet above sea level and over a mile high, the nonprofit nature park (not...
Travelazbigmedia.com

The 10 best things about summer road trips

Why are summer road trips awesome? What is one of the best things about hitting the road during summertime?. To help you decide on a summer vacation option, we asked avid travelers and experienced roadtrippers this question for their opinions. From gaining new perspectives to creating memories, there are several reasons why taking a summer road trip is worthwhile.
vtsports.com

5 Weekend Paddling Trips on the Maine Island Trail

T he 375-mile Maine Island Trail is one of the premier water trails in the U.S. Extending from the New Hampshire border to Canada, the trail has over 200 islands to visit and camp on——many privately owned. The ocean-front campsites are often stunning, but primitive, and you need to carry in and carry out everything, including human waste. Some islands are closed during certain periods of the year to protect nesting birds. To have access to the free camping islands, join the Maine Island Trail Association (MITA). Sign up, pay the $45 registration fee, and you will receive a guidebook listing descriptions and directions to all the islands. The following are areas along the Maine coast that stand out for overnight trips and outfitters that can rent boats and equipment and help you plan a tour or self-guided trip. They range from easy paddles to the islands off the southern part of the state to the rugged Bold Coast. See Paddling Maine’s Bold Coast.
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: Mother Nature rules

We are most fortunate in Northern Nevada to live in the mountains. Regardless of how “civilized” we think we are making our human habitat here with roads, homes, shopping centers, etc., we are often reminded that it is still the domain of Mother Nature. It is the challenge of living in the mountains that is much of the character and pleasure of living here, but once in awhile she can show her fury and we are humbled in to our proper position of respect and awe for her magnitude.
kinyradio.com

Twin Lakes Closed to Swimming

Juneau, Alaska (CBJ) - Twin Lakes is closed to swimming until further notice due to a high fecal bacteria test sample. According to a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau, the Parks and Recreation Department samples the water at Twin Lakes on a weekly basis and the last results came back with a high fecal bacteria count.
Anchorage Daily News

We used to have fun camping together. But now fishing is his first and only priority.

Now that fishing season has started, all my boyfriend wants to do on weekends is fish, go where the fish are, camp where the fish are running, etc. This means nearly every weekend we leave Anchorage after we get off work Friday nights and show up late at some campground (or parking lot) and get a bad night’s sleep. Then he fishes basically every waking hour until we finally drive home at the last possible moment (can’t miss any fishing time!). We barely spend any time together. I spend most of the weekend by myself in a campsite reading and hoping I don’t get visited by bears.
Lifestyletransylvaniatimes.com

Trip Out West Brought Good And Bad Things

It was the best of trips. It was the worst of trips. For my partner and I it was to be a kind of reemergence back into the greater world. We planned to drive across country from the green mountains of Western North Carolina, through the Midwest to the red rock desert wonders and still-snowy jagged mountain peaks of Utah, where our children and grandchildren lived.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

Shake Things Up With These 5 Truly Epic Family Road Trips

Family road trips never go out of style. But they do get predictable. Even when you set out with the best of intentions, you’re still dealing with a bunch of children here. You can’t get too rowdy, otherwise, you’re being unsafe. Still, how do you avoid a road trip in which the kids are just glued to their screens in the back of the minivan? Fun car games and great playlists can help ease the tedium, but having a great route in the first place is crucial.
Marin Independent Journal

3 interesting things to do this weekend

• Need some more cuteness in your life? Watch a collection of purrfect cat videos during CatVideoFest at noon and 2:30 p.m. this weekend at the Smith Rafael Film Center at 1118 Fourth St. in San Rafael. Each showing is $7 to $12.50, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Marin Humane. Get tickets at rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/cat-video-festival-2021.
cbslocal.com

One Tank Trips: The Fred Rogers Trail

If you're looking for a fun weekend getaway, just head a little bit to the east into Latrobe where you'll find the Fred Rogers Trail. A trail with ties to everyone's favorite neighbor. KDKA's John Shumway takes us on another One Tank Trip!
Lifestylenorthernvirginiamag.com

The Beer Tours, Trails, and Crawls in the DMV Worth a Day Trip

There’s no better way to get to know a place than to head to the local watering hole and pick up a pint. It’s not just the ale that’s flowing when the bartender pours a frothy one; conversations and local color are bubbling up and spilling over at the same time. Otherwise busy, even brusque, locals are suddenly up for explaining their little corner of the world.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Five things

1. Since English speakers are accustomed to the plural of “goose” being “geese,” it might feel strange to say “mongooses” when referring to more than one mongoose. “Mongooses” is indeed the correct plural form, but “mongeese” is also recognized by some dictionaries as an alternative. 2. Mongooses belong to the...
TravelPulse

Study Finds Americans Opting for More, Shorter Summer Trips

Allianz Partners recently released its 13th annual Allianz Travel Insurance Vacation Confidence Index, revealing that one in three (34 percent of) Americans will take multiple vacations between July and September, with shorter trips gaining momentum over the traditional week or longer vacation. The Ipsos poll of more than 2,000 American...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Gardening Report: Alaska peonies are in bloom, and you could grow your own

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaskan peonies are blooming across the state, and you could start growing your own at home. According to Leslie Conner, Owner of Periwinkle Peonies, these flowers are very popular across the world. “People love them. You know Martha Stewart got it started with declaring how peonies were the brides’ preferred flower, and because of our cold temperatures and our late growing season, they’re blooming here when they’re not blooming anywhere else in the world. So that makes them very sellable here.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy