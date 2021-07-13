On the Trails: No problem finding at least 3 interesting things on this trip

T he 375-mile Maine Island Trail is one of the premier water trails in the U.S. Extending from the New Hampshire border to Canada, the trail has over 200 islands to visit and camp on——many privately owned. The ocean-front campsites are often stunning, but primitive, and you need to carry in and carry out everything, including human waste. Some islands are closed during certain periods of the year to protect nesting birds. To have access to the free camping islands, join the Maine Island Trail Association (MITA). Sign up, pay the $45 registration fee, and you will receive a guidebook listing descriptions and directions to all the islands. The following are areas along the Maine coast that stand out for overnight trips and outfitters that can rent boats and equipment and help you plan a tour or self-guided trip. They range from easy paddles to the islands off the southern part of the state to the rugged Bold Coast. See Paddling Maine’s Bold Coast.